Oil makes a move after retest of the range, positive rumblings on OPEC+

Oil up nearly 2%





Oil went back and tested the August high earlier today and now it's surging. Crude prices are up $78-cents to $45.34 in a sharp turnaround.





To me this looks like a classic breakout, retest and continuation pattern.





The OPEC+ meeting is tomorrow and there are often smokescreens at this time but there are positive rumblings. This is from Amena Bakr of Energy Intel:



