Oil makes a move after retest of the range, positive rumblings on OPEC+

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | oil

Oil up nearly 2%

Oil went back and tested the August high earlier today and now it's surging. Crude prices are up $78-cents to $45.34 in a sharp turnaround.

To me this looks like a classic breakout, retest and continuation pattern.

The OPEC+ meeting is tomorrow and there are often smokescreens at this time but there are positive rumblings. This is from Amena Bakr of Energy Intel:

Talks between Opec Plus continued today and vibe appears to be a lot more diplomatic and delegates say that they are positive consensus will be reached tomorrow

