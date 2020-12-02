Oil makes a move after retest of the range, positive rumblings on OPEC+
Technical Analysis
Oil up nearly 2%
Oil went back and tested the August high earlier today and now it's surging. Crude prices are up $78-cents to $45.34 in a sharp turnaround.
To me this looks like a classic breakout, retest and continuation pattern.
The OPEC+ meeting is tomorrow and there are often smokescreens at this time but there are positive rumblings. This is from Amena Bakr of Energy Intel:
Talks between Opec Plus continued today and vibe appears to be a lot more diplomatic and delegates say that they are positive consensus will be reached tomorrow