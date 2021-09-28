Oil powers ahead, closes in on July high

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | oil

WTI crude up 1.5% to $76.50 levels on the day

WTI
The energy crisis hype is continuing to feed the beast in the oil market as prices climb further on the week, with WTI up another 1.5% today to $76.50 levels. That is seeing price gravitate towards its July high @ $76.98 and that will be a key resistance level to watch.

A firm break above that paves the way towards $80 next with little resistance seen standing in the way. Here's a look at the monthly chart:

If you go by that, suddenly a surge to $100 doesn't look out of the question.

The global energy crisis is a key focus driving markets at the moment and we're not even in winter yet. But already the power crunch is highlighting the supply-demand imbalance that may take many months to restore, especially if it is going to be a frigid winter.

Here is a look at nat gas today, which has gone nutty as it surges above $6:

NGV
The parabolic move may still have some ways to go and if that is the case, oil also looks set for a stronger break to the upside even after the gains in the past week.

