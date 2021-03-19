Oil rebounds back to $61 after a sluggish start earlier

WTI crude trades up by 1.7% to $61

The tail-end of Asian trading saw oil fall 1% in a drop to $59.11 but price has rebounded to the highs for the day as risk trades are faring better in the wake of lower Treasury yields.





Drilling down to the near-term chart:









Sellers are still in near-term control after the plunge yesterday but we are seeing buyers keep above $60 for now and pushing above the 38.2 retracement level @ $60.73. That puts the 50.0 retracement level @ $61.51 as the next near-term resistance point.



