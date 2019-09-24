Oil slips back into the 'gap' in fall below $57

WTI crude oil falls into the gap from the Saudi strike





Oil continues to give back the big gains on the attack on Saudi facilities.







Conflicting reports continue to circulate about how quickly the production will be brought back online, with some saying it will be fully restored in a week while other say it could take months.





That story is a smaller factor in the latest downdraft. Risk trades are all lower today on worries about global growth after soft US data and Trump's anti-China comments at the UN.





Technically, the fall into last week's opening gap for oil is a significant negative development. The space has continually been eroded since last Wednesday and it argues for a complete closure of the gap, down to $54.88.

