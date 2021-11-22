Oil stays on the defensive to start the new week

Oil pressured to the downside but is on approach to key support levels









There have been signs of exhaustion previously and we're seeing that culminate in a downside move for oil recently, not helped by talk of selling of state reserves globally.





To me, the latter is but a convenient excuse but is still one that should not be ignored entirely considering the headlines do play a role in impacting price action and sentiment.





But in the bigger picture, I still see oil fundamentals as being solid with the market expected to remain tight and OPEC+ not really shaking things up all too much.





Going back to the technicals, oil is on approach to key support levels in the form of its 100-day moving average (purple line) @ $74.33 and its 50.0 retracement level @ $73.58.





I would wager those as key levels for buyers to put up some form of defense and it would be a good spot for dip buyers especially to scale back into longs.







But if overall sentiment continues to keep oil pressured to the downside, any push towards $70 should attract bargain hunters as I reckon oil isn't going to be kept pinned lower for too long in spite of its typically uninspiring year-end seasonal performance.

WTI is down 0.2% to $75.80 but is off earlier lows of $74.76 at least, though buyers are still largely struggling amid the retreat over the past two weeks in particular.