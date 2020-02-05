Opening bell for US stocks: NASDAQ index trades to a new all-time high

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

New record for the NASDAQ

The opening bell has rung and the US stocks are rising once again. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and better US data from the ADP report has helped to support US and global stock markets:

A snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are currently showing:

  • S&P index +31.2 points or 0.95% at 3328.59
  • NASDAQ index +92 points or 0.97% at 9560.57
  • Dow industrial average +266 points or 0.93% at 29072
US yields are also higher on the risk on flows:
  • 2 year 1.441%, +3.2 basis points
  • 5 year 1.466%, +4.7 basis points
  • 10 year 1.647%, +4.8 basis points
  • 30 year 2.124%, +4.7 basis points
In other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $1.60 or 0.10% at $1554.50
  • WTI crude oil futures trading up $1.76 or 3.57% at $51.37. Prices are trading at the high for crude oil on hopes that OPEC will cut production. Crude oil inventories will be released at 10:30 AM with a build of 3000K expected.
