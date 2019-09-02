PM Johnson to speak at the top of the hour while Labour prepares counter attack
Statement to be more like a warning to MPs
UK lawmakers are said to put for legislation that would force PM Johnson to request Brexit delay to January 31, 2020
UK labor lawmaker Benn says:
- The purpose of the bill is to ensure that the UK does not leave the European Union on 31 October without an agreement, unless Parliament's consent
- The bill gives the government time either to reach a new agreement with the European Union at the European Council meeting next month or to seek parliaments specific consent to leave the EU without a deal
- If neither of these 2 conditions have been met by 19 October, then the prime minister must send a letter to the president of the European Council
- Lawmakers will on Tuesday put forward motion to take control of Parliament business on Wednesday to launch bill to prevent no-deal Brexit - Source
- No-deal Brexit opponents plan to begin passing bill on September 4