Politico:Trump had call with GOP leaders on Covid relief

Politico reporting on call with Pres., Mnuchin, McCarthy, McConnell





Although the GOP Republicans want to maintain the party as fiscally conservative, Pres. Trump is getting antsy (or so it seems)





According to Politico, Pres. Trump held a conference call with GOP leaders including is Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, and House minority leader McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader McConnell.



Pelosi and Mnuchin are supposed to speak today. Late yesterday, House Majority Leader Pelosi called the progress "slow" toward a compromise/rescue package.





The clock is ticking to the election and with less than one month remaining, the polls are showing the President is falling further behind.