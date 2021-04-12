Pound buoyed as buyers keep a defense of key technical levels for now
Technical Analysis
The pound leads gains as it rebounds in European morning trade
The technicals are leaning in favour of the pound to start the week, as cable bounces off its 100-day moving average (red line) @ 1.3680 and is pushing to a high of 1.3745.
This comes as we also see a retreat in EUR/GBP upon testing levels near 0.8700 as buyers (pound sellers) lose altitude in a drop to test the swing region @ 0.8640-45.
That is a key one to watch for the moment as a hold could see buyers (pound sellers) turn things around but a break lower will bode well for the quid instead.
Going back to GBP/USD, the rebound comes after a bit of a double-bottom around 1.3670 when you drill down to the hourly chart. The daily chart also offers support in a similar fashion at 1.3670-73 with buyers leaning on the 24-25 March lows.
For now, this suggests pound buyers are looking to form a base but there needs to be more work to convince of a major turnaround. But the early signs are looking good at least.
Just be mindful that the UK is also reopening non-essential shops today so that barring any setbacks in the next few weeks, that could pave the way for a further economic reopening going into the latter stages of Q2.