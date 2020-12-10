Pound falls further on the day amid ongoing Brexit angst

EUR/GBP climbs above 0.9100 on the session

The uneasiness surrounding the Brexit situation is continuing to weigh on the pound, as any positive news - if there will be any that is - is unlikely to come about in the next two days and possibly only after the weekend.





The supposed new "deadline" is Sunday and things will go right down to the wire before we find out anything new or concrete on the Brexit front.





As such, the pound is being pressured in the meantime as the constant drag and pessimism is weighing on sentiment with EUR/GBP now climbing back above 0.9100.





A close above the figure level would be encouraging for buyers, who will be targeting the high seen at the start of the week at 0.9141 next.





Elsewhere, cable is also being pressured to fresh lows on the day of 1.3260. The breach of the support region around 1.3290-00 now paves the way for sellers to explore a move towards the week's low of 1.3225 with the 1.3200 level also a potential target.





As traders start to get more angsty, it may be tough for dip buyers to hold their nerves into the weekend with risks of a no-deal creeping higher.





As much as there is still the likelihood that we will see some form of can kick or political compromise, the final stretch is always the hardest to endure.



