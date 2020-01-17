Pound keeps a little higher ahead of UK retail sales data

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

Cable is at session highs, testing the 1.3100 level

There are some offers resting at the figure level that is keeping price action capped for the time being but from a technical perspective, cable is looking more bullish as buyers are also contesting a break above the key trendline resistance @ 1.3071.

All eyes will now turn towards UK retail sales data at the bottom of the hour and if that will help to give buyers the kick they need to chase a further move to the upside.

As for downside support, it is seen closer towards 1.3070-75 with the 200-hour moving average @ 1.3057 also one to keep an eye out for in trading today.

Update (0920): Cable starts to run higher, 1.3116 currently. The ONS doesn't have a good reputation historically about data confidentiality but this could just be a slight positioning move. Let's see what the data will tell us in ~10 mins time.

