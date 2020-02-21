Pound keeps firm ahead of UK PMI data release

Cable is sitting above the 1.2900 level as we await UK PMI data

The pound is keeping firmer on the day alongside the euro as the dollar is struggling a little during the European morning session. Despite hitting fresh lows for the year, cable managed to climb back up in overnight trading to close above support @ 1.2872.





Right now, price is back up above 1.2900 near session highs around 1.2915-25 as we look towards the UK PMI data release at the bottom of the hour.





The euro area releases earlier were encouraging but the UK backstory is a little bit different, as we have to see whether or not the post-election euphoria is sustainable.





Given price action this morning, I reckon a solid beat could help cable get a bit of a lift back towards testing 1.2950 with the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2960 and the 100-day moving average close by @ 1.2961.





Those will be key levels to watch for in case of an upside extension today.





However, disappointing readings should lend sellers a helping hand to try and drive price back below 1.2900 with key daily support seen @ 1.2872 as noted above.





I would argue at the start of the day that the play was to sell-on-rallies closer to 1.3000 but the price action this morning is hinting at a possible change in sentiment against the dollar after the euro area readings earlier; so that changes the picture quite a bit.





Let's see what the data has to offer and what price action says after, and if there is any further risk response in the hours ahead.



