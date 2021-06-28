Pound on the move to start the session but runs into near-term resistance

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

GBP/USD up 0.4% to 1.3940 to start European trading

GBP/USD H1 28-06
The pound is among the early movers to start the day as cable jumps up from 1.3900 to 1.3940 but faces a bit of near-term resistance from the confluence of the key hourly moving averages @ 1.3928-34 currently.

There was a decent retracement last week that fell short of 1.4000 as sellers also kept hold of near-term control by holding price action below the key levels above.

For buyers, getting above that will be a good first step to retest 1.4000 on a firmer basis with EUR/GBP also keeping below 0.8600 for the time being.

Elsewhere, the dollar is holding mildly softer across the board but nothing that stands out all too much yet with EUR/USD sitting at 1.1943 in a 25 pips range.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose