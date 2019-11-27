Pound stays weaker to start the day; key poll eyed later

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

Cable eases to a session low of 1.2840 in early trades

GBP/USD H1 27-11
ForexLive
Sellers continue to keep near-term control and cable looks to be moving closer towards testing the overnight low @ 1.2836 with near-term support seen closer around 1.2820-25.

The pound is staying weaker in general as voting intentions continue to send mixed messages over the past few days, leaving traders with some indecision over how strong a lead does the Conservatives really have going into the election next month.

As things stand, the risk for sellers is if price moves back towards a test of the key hourly moving averages at 1.2880 and 1.2903. But the near-term momentum is on their side, so buyers have to be wary about a potential move towards 1.2800 instead.

Looking ahead, the key risk event for the pound today will be the YouGov MRP poll release later at 2200 GMT. I've given a preview of that here yesterday so just be wary as that has the potential to help cause a near-term swing in the pound later today.

