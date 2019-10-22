Pound under light pressure to start European trading

Cable falls to a session low of 1.2934

A bit of light pressure on the pound sees it fall about 25 pips to a session low close to 1.2930 currently as the near-term trendline support gives way.





Further support is now only seen closer to 1.2900 with the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 1.2891 a key level to watch out for in the near-term.





There aren't much headlines doing the rounds to cause the fall but there is a mention by UK housing minister Jenrick that the government will not compromise on the Brexit deal.





What that essentially means that is if we do see some amendments passed to alter the government's motion tomorrow, there is a chance for the government to pull the withdrawal agreement bill altogether.



