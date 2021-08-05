Pres. Biden: To sign executive order aimed at making up to half of vehicles zero-emission

Ford, GM and Chrysler expects to have a fully electric vehicles account for 40-50% of US sales by 2030

The Biden administration will sign an executive order on Thursday that will aimed toward making half of the vehicles sold in the US zero-emissions by 2030. He will also propose new vehicle emissions rules to cut pollution through 2026.





Bidens goal his gaining support of the major US and foreign automakers. In a joint statement from Ford, GM and Chryser, thet said that they expects to be well-positioned to have fully electric vehicles account for 40 – 50% of US sales by 2030.





Bidens 50% goal and the automakers 40 – 50% aspiration includes battery electric, fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles that also have a gasoline engine.





Ford shares are trading up $0.41 or 3.08%

GM shares are up $1.77 or 3.36%

Albemarle a supplier of lithium batteries is trading up $14.56 or 7.04% at $221.40. The stock prices up around 40% in 2021.