Press conference: Key levels as the press conference begins
Technical Analysis
The levels at the start of the Fed Chairs press conference
- EURUSD 1.0877
- GBPUSD: 1.2462
- USDJPY: 106.59
- USDCHF: 0.9746
- USDCAD: 1.3900
- AUDUSD: 0.6542
- NZDUSD: 0.6121
The major stock indices are trading at:
- S&P index 2940.14, up 2.68%
- NASDAQ index 8903.02, up 3.43%
- Dow, up 558.76 points, up 2.32%
spot gold is trading at $1701.88, down $-5.91 or -0.35%
WTI crude oil futures for June delivery is trading at $15.10
WTI crude oil futures for July delivery is trading at $19.08
In the US debt market:
- 2 year yield 0.201%, -0.9 basis points
- 5 year 0.3671%, -0.8 basis points
- 10 year 0.630%, +1.7 basis points
- 30 year 1.240%, +3.6 basis points