Press conference: Key levels as the press conference begins

The levels at the start of the Fed Chairs press conference

EURUSD 1.0877

GBPUSD: 1.2462

USDJPY: 106.59

USDCHF: 0.9746

USDCAD: 1.3900

AUDUSD: 0.6542

NZDUSD: 0.6121 The major stock indices are trading at:

S&P index 2940.14, up 2.68%



NASDAQ index 8903.02, up 3.43%



Dow, up 558.76 points, up 2.32% spot gold is trading at $1701.88, down $-5.91 or -0.35%



WTI crude oil futures for June delivery is trading at $15.10



WTI crude oil futures for July delivery is trading at $19.08







In the US debt market:

