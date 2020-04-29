Press conference: Key levels as the press conference begins

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | chairman-powell

The levels at the start of the Fed Chairs press conference

  • EURUSD 1.0877
  • GBPUSD: 1.2462
  • USDJPY: 106.59
  • USDCHF: 0.9746
  • USDCAD: 1.3900
  • AUDUSD: 0.6542
  • NZDUSD: 0.6121
The major stock indices are trading at:
  • S&P index 2940.14, up 2.68%
  • NASDAQ index 8903.02, up 3.43%
  • Dow, up 558.76 points, up 2.32%
spot gold is trading at $1701.88, down $-5.91 or -0.35%
WTI crude oil futures for June delivery is trading at $15.10
WTI crude oil futures for July delivery is trading at $19.08

In the US debt market:
  • 2 year yield 0.201%, -0.9 basis points
  • 5 year 0.3671%, -0.8 basis points
  • 10 year 0.630%, +1.7 basis points
  • 30 year 1.240%, +3.6 basis points

