Price levels for major instruments as Chairman Powell begins testimony

Chairman Powell begins testimony at 10:14 AM ET

Chairman Powell has begun his prepared remarks of his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Panel.  A snapshot of the forex markets currently shows:
  • EURUSD 1.0921
  • GBPUSD 1.2964
  • USDJPY 109.87
  • USDCHF 0.9774
  • USDCAD 1.3281
  • AUDUSD 0.6734
  • NZDUSD 0.6419
In other markets at the start of his testimony:
  • S&P index +20.28 points at 3372.37
  • Nasdaq index +68.60 points at 9696.99
  • Dow +105.11 points at 29381.93 
  • spot gold is trading down $2.86 at $1569.29
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.96 at $50.53
  • 2 year yield 1.411%, +1.8 basis points
  • 10 year 1.590%, +2.0 basis points
  • 30 year 2.055%, +1.6 basis points


