Price levels for major instruments as Chairman Powell begins testimony
Chairman Powell begins testimony at 10:14 AM ET
Chairman Powell has begun his prepared remarks of his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Panel. A snapshot of the forex markets currently shows:
In other markets at the start of his testimony:
- EURUSD 1.0921
- GBPUSD 1.2964
- USDJPY 109.87
- USDCHF 0.9774
- USDCAD 1.3281
- AUDUSD 0.6734
- NZDUSD 0.6419
- S&P index +20.28 points at 3372.37
- Nasdaq index +68.60 points at 9696.99
- Dow +105.11 points at 29381.93
- spot gold is trading down $2.86 at $1569.29
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.96 at $50.53
- 2 year yield 1.411%, +1.8 basis points
- 10 year 1.590%, +2.0 basis points
- 30 year 2.055%, +1.6 basis points