Price levels for major instruments as Chairman Powell begins testimony

Chairman Powell begins testimony at 10:14 AM ET

Chairman Powell has begun his prepared remarks of his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Panel. A snapshot of the forex markets currently shows:



EURUSD 1.0921

GBPUSD 1.2964

USDJPY 109.87

USDCHF 0.9774

USDCAD 1.3281

AUDUSD 0.6734

NZDUSD 0.6419

S&P index +20.28 points at 3372.37



Nasdaq index +68.60 points at 9696.99

Dow +105.11 points at 29381.93

spot gold is trading down $2.86 at $1569.29



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.96 at $50.53

2 year yield 1.411%, +1.8 basis points

10 year 1.590%, +2.0 basis points



30 year 2.055%, +1.6 basis points





ForexLive

In other markets at the start of his testimony: