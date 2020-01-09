Record close for the major indices

Dow toys with extending above 29,000, but stalls just short of the level today

The major US stock indices are closing once again at record highs. The down industrial average toyed with the idea of breaking the 29,000 level. The index moved above the 28,000 level on November November 15. The high price today reached 29,988.01 before backing off.





The closing levels are showing:

S&P index up 21.66 points or 0.67% to 3274.71. That is just off the high price of 3275.58. The low reached 3263.67.



NASDAQ index rose 74.184 points or 0.81% to 9203.42. The high price reached 9215.95. The low extended to 9158.504



Dow rose 212.08 points or 0.74% to 28957.12. The high reached 28988.01. The low extended to 28844.31. Some big winners today included:



Beyond Meat, +10.84%

Chewy, +2.97%

Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.47%



AMD, +2.36%

Apple, +2.16%

Goldman Sachs, +2.05%

Starbucks, +1.82%



Coca-Cola, +1.79%



Alibaba, +1.79%

American express, +1.79%

Costco, +1.60%



Boeing, +1.52%

Home Depot, +1.51%



Microsoft, +1.22%



McDonald's, +1.21%

Some losers today included: