Record closes across the board with small caps/NASDAQ leading the way, but some market big cap favorites not joining in.

Leading the way is the Russell 2000 which is up 2.2%. The NASDAQ rose by 0.95% and closed at the highs.





Of interest is that despite the solid gains, those gains were made without participation materially from Amazon (-0.87%), Netflix (-0.52%), Alphabet (-0.21%), Salesforce (-0.04%),Microsoft (+0.11%) and Apple (+0.11%). Is the market telling us something about big cap tech stocks?





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 20.76 points or 0.74% to 3915.59. That was just off the high at 3915.77.



NASDAQ indexrose 131.345 points or 0.95% to 13987.64. The hi for the day reached 13987.73



Dow industrial average rose 237.52 points or 0.76% to 31385.76. The high for the day reached 31386.10



Russell 2000 is trading up 52.6 points or 2.36% at 2285.913. It too is just off the high.



The major indices are all closing at record high levels, with today the Dow Industrial Average joining the S&P, Nasdaq and smaller cap Russell 2000 index (they each closed at records on Friday). The indices are also closing near the highs for the day.