Record closes for the S&P and NASDAQ index

Author: Greg Michalowski

Russell 2000 also closes at a new record high

The major indices all closed with solid gains led by the small Russell 2000 index which surge by 1.8%. The NASDAQ composite index rose by about 1.23%.
  • Record high closes for the NASDAQ, S&P, and Russell 2000
  • The major indices all closed near their highs for the day
A look at the closing numbers shows:
  • S&P index up 41.57 points or 1.09% at 3871.74. The high price reached 3872.42. The low price extended to 3836.66
  • NASDAQ index up 167.19 points or 1.23%. The high price reached 13778.41, while the low extended to 13631.62
  • The Dow industrial average closed up 332.07 points or 1.08% at 31055.67. The high price reached 31024.93. The low price extended to 30737.78
Apple shares jumped today by about 2.58% as it nears deal with Hyundai – Kia to make the Apple car. PayPal shares soared by over 7% after their earnings beat at the close yesterday.

Other gainers today included:
  • PayPal, +7.46%
  • Rite Aid, +5.55%
  • Southwest air, +5.54%
  • AirBNB, +5.44%
  • Chubb, +4.81%
  • Corsair, +4.79%
  • Lyft, +4.57% 
  • DoorDash, +4.24%
  • Square, +4.22%
  • FireEye, +4.31%
  • Visa, +3.85%
  • Travelers, +3.57%
  • American Express, +3.49%
  • Boston Scientific, +3.47%
