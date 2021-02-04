Record closes for the S&P and NASDAQ index
Russell 2000 also closes at a new record highThe major indices all closed with solid gains led by the small Russell 2000 index which surge by 1.8%. The NASDAQ composite index rose by about 1.23%.
- The major indices all closed near their highs for the day
A look at the closing numbers shows:
- S&P index up 41.57 points or 1.09% at 3871.74. The high price reached 3872.42. The low price extended to 3836.66
- NASDAQ index up 167.19 points or 1.23%. The high price reached 13778.41, while the low extended to 13631.62
- The Dow industrial average closed up 332.07 points or 1.08% at 31055.67. The high price reached 31024.93. The low price extended to 30737.78
Apple shares jumped today by about 2.58% as it nears deal with Hyundai – Kia to make the Apple car. PayPal shares soared by over 7% after their earnings beat at the close yesterday.
Other gainers today included:
- PayPal, +7.46%
- Rite Aid, +5.55%
- Southwest air, +5.54%
- AirBNB, +5.44%
- Chubb, +4.81%
- Corsair, +4.79%
- Lyft, +4.57%
- DoorDash, +4.24%
- Square, +4.22%
- FireEye, +4.31%
- Visa, +3.85%
- Travelers, +3.57%
- American Express, +3.49%
- Boston Scientific, +3.47%