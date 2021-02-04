Record closes for the S&P and NASDAQ index

A look at the closing numbers shows:



S&P index up 41.57 points or 1.09% at 3871.74. The high price reached 3872.42. The low price extended to 3836.66



NASDAQ index up 167.19 points or 1.23%. The high price reached 13778.41, while the low extended to 13631.62



The Dow industrial average closed up 332.07 points or 1.08% at 31055.67. The high price reached 31024.93. The low price extended to 30737.78



Apple shares jumped today by about 2.58% as it nears deal with Hyundai – Kia to make the Apple car. PayPal shares soared by over 7% after their earnings beat at the close yesterday.

