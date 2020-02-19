Record highs for NASDAQ. S&P and Dow higher but gains lag
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index moves to a new all time high at 9795.68
The NASDAQ index is opening sharply higher and in the process is trading at a new all-time high. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are also higher but lagging the gains from the tech heavy NASDAQ.
A snapshot of the markets 6 minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index +11.86 points or 0.35% at 3382.15
- NASDAQ index up 61.94 points or 0.64% at 9794.68
- Dow industrial average up 70.76 points or 0.24% at 29302.95
in the US debt market yields are higher:
- 2 year 1.428%, +1.6 basis points
- 5 year 1.414%, +1.6 basis points
- 10 year 1.574%, +1.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.020%, +0.9 basis points
Spot gold is currently up $2.64 or 0.17% at $1604.27. It it is lower from the earlier New York session highs.
WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.83 or 1.59% of $52.88.
The US dollar is mostly higher:
- The USDJPY is trading at 110.73 just off the high price of 110.80
- The GBPUSD has moved to new session lows falling to 1.2950 after breaking below the 200 hour moving average of 50% retracement on the hourly chart 1.2970-77 area
- The AUDUSD is trading 2 new session lows at 0.6677
- The NZDUSD is also near its lows trading at 0.6388 just above the low for the day at 0.6385
- The USD is still lower versus the CAD but is bouncing off of its 200 day moving average near the 1.3217 level (currently trades at 1.32284).
- The EURUSD is also trading near its lows for the day at 1.0784. There is a gap on the weekly chart at 1.07768. A break below that level would open up the door toward a lower trend line on the weekly chart at 1.0730. The gap goes back to May 2017