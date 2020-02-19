Record highs for NASDAQ. S&P and Dow higher but gains lag

NASDAQ index moves to a new all time high at 9795.68

The NASDAQ index is opening sharply higher and in the process is trading at a new all-time high. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are also higher but lagging the gains from the tech heavy NASDAQ.





A snapshot of the markets 6 minutes into the opening is showing:



S&P index +11.86 points or 0.35% at 3382.15



NASDAQ index up 61.94 points or 0.64% at 9794.68



Dow industrial average up 70.76 points or 0.24% at 29302.95

in the US debt market yields are higher:



2 year 1.428%, +1.6 basis points



5 year 1.414%, +1.6 basis points



10 year 1.574%, +1.3 basis points



30 year 2.020%, +0.9 basis points

Spot gold is currently up $2.64 or 0.17% at $1604.27. It it is lower from the earlier New York session highs.







WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.83 or 1.59% of $52.88.







The US dollar is mostly higher:

