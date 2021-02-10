Record highs for the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ at the open

in other markets



in the US debt market, yields have moved lower after the weaker CPI data (they were up marginally at the start of the day). Reminder, the US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET today. The 10 year yield is trading at 1.143%. That is down from its high of 1.174%.

In the forex, the USD moved from mixed but higher at the start of the New York session. It has moved lower and is mixed but lower now. The pair is down the most vs. the GBP and CHF. It is still higher vs. the NZD (and marginally higher vs. the JPY).