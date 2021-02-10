Record highs for the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ at the open
Technical Analysis
Major indices up about 0.4 to 0.5%there are new record highs being made in the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ at the open. Yesterday, the Dow and S&P broke 6 day winning streaks. The NASDAQ index had been up 5 the last 6 days. It and the Russell 2000 close at record levels yesterday.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 16.56 points or 0.42% at 3927.68. The new all time high price reached 3931.50
- Dow up 113 points or 0.36% at 31490. The new all time high price reached 31509.87
- NASDAQ index up 64 points or 0.46% at 14072.80. It's new all time high is at 14109.11
in other markets
- spot gold is up $7.66 or 0.42% at $1846. It is marginally higher since the open on the back of the weaker dollar
- spot silver is up $0.11 or 0.42% at $27.38
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.09 or 0.15% at $58.45
- the price of bitcoin is trading down $1936 or -4.14% of $45,390
in the US debt market, yields have moved lower after the weaker CPI data (they were up marginally at the start of the day). Reminder, the US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET today. The 10 year yield is trading at 1.143%. That is down from its high of 1.174%.
In the forex, the USD moved from mixed but higher at the start of the New York session. It has moved lower and is mixed but lower now. The pair is down the most vs. the GBP and CHF. It is still higher vs. the NZD (and marginally higher vs. the JPY).