Record levels for S&P and NASDAQ

S&P index leading the way





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average +163 points or 0.46% at 35762



S&P index up 26.5 points or 0.56% of 4724.35



NASDAQ index up 80 points or 0.49% at 16138

a snapshot of other markets currently shows:

Spot gold is down $30 on the stronger dollar move. That is down -1.61% at $1815.81



silver is trading down $0.21 -0.81% at $24.40



Crude oil is trading at $75.62



Bitcoin is trading at $58,251. That's up from earlier New York levels and the low for the day at $56,640

US yields are higher with the five year up 8.2 basis points to 1.2855%. The market is anticipating that Powell is more hawkish than Brainard. That may or may not be true but the market is reacting in that direction.





In the forex, the AUD and USD are the strongest. The JPY is the weakest.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The major indices are opening higher with both the S&P and NASDAQ index trading to new all-time highs. The S&P is leading the way, but the Dow and NASDAQ are not far behind that is trading gets underway.