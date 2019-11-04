Record open for Dow, S&P and Nasdaq

Major indices open with strong gains

The US stocks are continuing their runs higher. Today the Dow is joining the broader S&P and Nasdaq in making a new all time record high. The old high for the Dow was at 27398.68.





The Nasdaq is gapping to a new all time high (Friday high reached 8386.75. The S&P is also gapping higher today and running from the Friday all time high at 3066.91.





The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are showing:



the S&P index +16.5 points or 0.54% at 3083.50



The NASDAQ +55 points or 0.66% at 8442.35

The Dow up 136 points or 0.50% at 27482. All are at record levels.





In the US debt market, yields are marching higher with the 10 year up over 6 basis points. The 2-10 year spread is widening out to 18.68 basis points from 15.83 basis points at Friday's close.













Looking at the ranges and changes, the snapshot is showing modest high the low trading ranges. However, the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD are all near the day's extremes.







Gold is down $-3.60 or -0.24% at $1510.75



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.79 or 1.42% at $57

ForexLive

In the forex market, the USD is leading the way, although with relatively modest changes. The JPY is the weakest.