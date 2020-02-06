Records all around for the major indices. Drinks on the house

Drinks all around....

It is drinks all around.... Record closes for all the major indices.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index rose 11.07 points or 0.33% at 3345.76

The Nasdaq index rose 63.473 points or 0.67% at 9572.15

The Dow Industrial Average rose 88.70 points or 0.30% at 29379.62 Tomorrow is jobs day in the US. We will see if the numbers tomorrow can keep the bullish beat going the US stocks.





Drinks on the house (or on Eamonn ; )).