Records all around for the major indices. Drinks on the house

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Drinks all around....

It is drinks all around.... Record closes for all the major indices.  

The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index rose 11.07 points or 0.33% at 3345.76
  • The Nasdaq index rose 63.473 points or 0.67% at 9572.15
  • The Dow Industrial Average rose 88.70 points or 0.30% at 29379.62 
Tomorrow is jobs day in the US.  We will see if the numbers tomorrow can keep the bullish beat going the US stocks.  

Drinks on the house (or on Eamonn ; )).

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose