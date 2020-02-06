Records all around for the major indices. Drinks on the house
Technical Analysis
It is drinks all around.... Record closes for all the major indices.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index rose 11.07 points or 0.33% at 3345.76
- The Nasdaq index rose 63.473 points or 0.67% at 9572.15
- The Dow Industrial Average rose 88.70 points or 0.30% at 29379.62
Tomorrow is jobs day in the US. We will see if the numbers tomorrow can keep the bullish beat going the US stocks.
Drinks on the house (or on Eamonn ; )).