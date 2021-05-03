Rotation into the cyclicals out of tech in trading today
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq index lower. Dow closes higher
The NASDAQ index has now posted a three day losing streak as it fell -0.48%. The Dow snapped a two day losing streak closing higher by 0.7%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 11.49 points or 0.27% at 4192.66
- NASDAQ index down 67.565 points or -0.48% at 13895.11
- Dow industrial average up 238.3 points or 0.7% at 34113.23
- Russell 2000 index up 11 points or +0.49% at 2277.45
The NASDAQ index was up as much a 0.57% before giving up all those gains and down a near equal -0.58% at the lows for the day.
In the European markets, the major indices closed higher today (note the UK market was closed today).