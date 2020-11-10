Rotation out of NASDAQ into Dow for the 2nd consecutive day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P index falls marginally

For the 2nd consecutive day, there has been a rotation out of NASDAQ stocks into the Dow 30. The S&P is caught in between and little changed on the day.

  • NASDAQ down for the 2nd straight day
  • Dow closes near session highs
  • S&P closes near unchanged
  • Dow transports post record close
  • Dow closes higher for the 6 time and 7 days
  • Russell 2000 index rises by 1.88%
  • S&P closes lower for the 2nd time in 3 days
The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index fell -5.06 points or -0.14% at 3545.44
  • The NASDAQ index fell -159.92 points or -1.37% at 11553.85
  • The Dow industrial average rose 262.49 points or 0.9% at 29420.46
Big losers include:
  • Beyond Meat, -16.92%
  • Zoom, -9.01%
  • Alibaba, -8.26%
  • Square, -6.56%
  • Slack, -6.55%
  • Nvidia, -6.32%
  • First Solar, -6.22%
  • American Airlines, -6.21%
  • AMD, -6.17%
  • Intuit, -4.98% 
  • Salesforce, -4.47%
  • Microsoft -3.35%
Big gainers today include:
  • Walgreens, +6.42%
  • Black Knight, +5.72%
  • Boeing, +5.19%
  • Chevron, +4.65%
  • Northrup Grumman, +4.46%
  • Raytheon, +4.43%
  • 3M, +3.4%
  • Charles Schwab, +3.27%
  • Papa Johns, +3.22%
  • General Dynamics, +2.76%
  • Gilead, +2.64%
  • Southwest airlines +2.19%
