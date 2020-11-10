Rotation out of NASDAQ into Dow for the 2nd consecutive day
Technical Analysis
S&P index falls marginallyFor the 2nd consecutive day, there has been a rotation out of NASDAQ stocks into the Dow 30. The S&P is caught in between and little changed on the day.
- NASDAQ down for the 2nd straight day
- Dow closes near session highs
- S&P closes near unchanged
- Dow transports post record close
- Dow closes higher for the 6 time and 7 days
- Russell 2000 index rises by 1.88%
- S&P closes lower for the 2nd time in 3 days
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index fell -5.06 points or -0.14% at 3545.44
- The NASDAQ index fell -159.92 points or -1.37% at 11553.85
- The Dow industrial average rose 262.49 points or 0.9% at 29420.46
Big losers include:
- Beyond Meat, -16.92%
- Zoom, -9.01%
- Alibaba, -8.26%
- Square, -6.56%
- Slack, -6.55%
- Nvidia, -6.32%
- First Solar, -6.22%
- American Airlines, -6.21%
- AMD, -6.17%
- Intuit, -4.98%
- Salesforce, -4.47%
- Microsoft -3.35%
Big gainers today include:
- Walgreens, +6.42%
- Black Knight, +5.72%
- Boeing, +5.19%
- Chevron, +4.65%
- Northrup Grumman, +4.46%
- Raytheon, +4.43%
- 3M, +3.4%
- Charles Schwab, +3.27%
- Papa Johns, +3.22%
- General Dynamics, +2.76%
- Gilead, +2.64%
- Southwest airlines +2.19%