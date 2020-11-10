Rotation out of NASDAQ into Dow for the 2nd consecutive day

S&P index falls marginally





NASDAQ down for the 2nd straight day



Dow closes near session highs



S&P closes near unchanged



Dow transports post record close



Dow closes higher for the 6 time and 7 days



Russell 2000 index rises by 1.88%



S&P closes lower for the 2nd time in 3 days

The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index fell -5.06 points or -0.14% at 3545.44



The NASDAQ index fell -159.92 points or -1.37% at 11553.85



The Dow industrial average rose 262.49 points or 0.9% at 29420.46

Big losers include:

Beyond Meat, -16.92%



Zoom, -9.01%

Alibaba, -8.26%

Square, -6.56%

Slack, -6.55%

Nvidia, -6.32%

First Solar, -6.22%

American Airlines, -6.21%

AMD, -6.17%

Intuit, -4.98%

Salesforce, -4.47%

Microsoft -3.35%

Big gainers today include: Walgreens, +6.42%



Black Knight, +5.72%

Boeing, +5.19%

Chevron, +4.65%



Northrup Grumman, +4.46%

Raytheon, +4.43%

3M, +3.4%



Charles Schwab, +3.27%

Papa Johns, +3.22%

General Dynamics, +2.76%



Gilead, +2.64%

Southwest airlines +2.19% For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

For the 2nd consecutive day, there has been a rotation out of NASDAQ stocks into the Dow 30. The S&P is caught in between and little changed on the day.