Rotation out of the large-cap Nasdaq high flyers continues

Taking a snapshot of the current market:

the Dow industrial average is up 59 points or 0.19% at 31555



NASDAQ index is down 242 points or -1.75% at 13632



The S&P index is in between but lower on the day at -19.94 points or -0.51% at 3886.60.









Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart above, the index is moving closer to a key support target defined by its 200 hour moving average at 13576.168 and 50% retracement of the move up from the January 29 low. That level comes in at 13580.084. The low for the day reached 13597.358. The pair is currently off that low at 13632.





Traders will be looking at that dual area for support with stops on a break below. The price has not traded below its 200 hour moving average since January 29.

