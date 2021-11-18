Scotia see EUR/USD dropping under 1.1270 recent lows soon

Scotiabank see the euro dropping under the lows hit in the flush out in Asai yesterday.

Analysts see the current level as resistance:

Resistance is ~1.1325 followed by 1.1350/60

On the downside:

The 1.1270 level will stand as support through the session - while oversold conditions possibly limit downside. EUR/USD may see some buying interest on dips below the figure, but strong downward momentum should see the pair close under the level soon and there are no notable support markers except for the big figure areas



