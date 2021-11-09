Scotia watching 1.14 support in EUR/USD and a plunge to 1.11 if it breaks

Technical Analysis

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | eur

A snippet from Scotia on the euro, analysts thinking its not if but when it moves lower. 

To the downside:
  • steep swings over the past two weeks have left it a clear risk of a test & cross of 1.15 amid continued downward pressure since late-May
  • A cross under the figure sees limited support until 1.1422 and the 1.14 area and then losses could quickly extend into the 1.11s
On the topside:
  • 1.16 zone is resistance
  • followed by the mid-figure area that stands as downtrend resistance

