Scotia watching 1.14 support in EUR/USD and a plunge to 1.11 if it breaks
Technical Analysis
A snippet from Scotia on the euro, analysts thinking its not if but when it moves lower.
To the downside:
- steep swings over the past two weeks have left it a clear risk of a test & cross of 1.15 amid continued downward pressure since late-May
- A cross under the figure sees limited support until 1.1422 and the 1.14 area and then losses could quickly extend into the 1.11s
On the topside:
- 1.16 zone is resistance
- followed by the mid-figure area that stands as downtrend resistance