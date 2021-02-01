Silver closes in on $29 again to start European trading

Silver up by over 7% currently to near $29

Silver is on the move once again as it stays underpinned to start the new week. Prices jumped at the open to hit $29 and we are trading thereabouts once again currently.





There is plenty of talk of unprecedented amount of demand as well as there being a lack of offers on the board this morning, helping to keep prices elevated.





As things stand, there is some daily resistance from the 1 September high @ $28.91 but the break of the key trendline resistance and 15 September high @ $27.62 bodes well for buyers in trying to take another shot at $30 once again.





That said, silver is up 14% in just three days so just be wary that there is scope for some profit-taking and a pullback potentially down the road.



