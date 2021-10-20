Silver comes to life in rally to highest since August

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | silver

Silver up 3% today

Precious metals are stronger today but silver is far outpacing gold with a 3% rally compared to +0.8% in gold.

The seasonals turn for precious metals in about a month but technically, silver is bouncing off the Q3 2020 low of $21.60 in a sign that the long-term range isn't done yet. It will need to get above $25 to get some real momentum going.

Silver is getting attention from the green energy crowd as well as it's used in solar panel production.

