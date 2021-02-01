Silver extends surge to over 9% higher on the day, fresh highs since August last year

Technical Analysis

silver

Silver gains by over 9% to $29.42 currently

Silver D1 01-02
All the buzz on silver is continuing to capture the broader market's attention to start the week, with prices now surging by over 9% to fresh highs since August last year.

As things stand, silver is now contesting with the August highs in the region of $29.41 to $29.86 as buyers look to target a test of $30 next.

There is plenty of attention on this all over social media and on r/wallstreebets, leading to reported shortages in physical silver due to a surge in demand.

Update: As I type this out, silver is now nearing 10% gains as the highs hit $29.65.

Update #2: There it is, silver touches $30 for the first time since 2013.

