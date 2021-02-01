Silver retreats slightly after touching $30 for the first time since 2013

Silver touches $30 for the first time since 2013





The high hit $30.10 for a relatively brief period before falling back to just under $29.50 currently as a wave profit-taking and position squaring takes place.





This keeps the resistance region at $29.41 to $29.86 in play with $30 being the key psychological level as buyers look to try and maintain the upside momentum.





Looking ahead, be wary of another potential wave of buying to come just before US trading hits - similar to yesterday - and if that isn't enough to clear $30, then perhaps we may see price start to hit a bit of a road block for now.

At the highs earlier, silver was up by a whopping 19% in just three days.



