Silver up by nearly 2% on the day as buyers eye $28 again

Silver is one of the better performers in European morning trade

Precious metals are showing a solid bounce this week, with gold advancing towards $1,850 and silver now up by nearly 2% on the day and closing in on $27.80 as the dollar is seen weaker across the board in European trading.









Resistance from the 38.2 retracement level of the drop lower last week @ $27.51 helped to limit overnight gains but buyers are looking poised now to hold a break above that and target the $28.00 level.





The technical picture is clearer when drilling down to the near-term chart:









Buyers are in near-term control after pushing back above both key hourly moving averages and are shaking off resistance around $27.50-57 since late yesterday.





That opens up the path towards the 50.0 retracement level @ $28.00 next and that will pose the next key challenge for buyers in chasing further upside.



