Singapore has confirmed 5th case of coronavirus

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | singapore

China reports 80 deaths so far

Singapore has confirmed it's for the case of the coronavirus. The US and Australia have also confirmed 5 cases.  France confirmed the 1st 2 cases.  

China's government has confirmed 2744 cases of the virus with a death toll of 80. This is as of January 26.

Beijing today did say that they at 1 coronavirus death today (I guess that raises the total to 81 reported).  
