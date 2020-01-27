Singapore has confirmed 5th case of coronavirus

China reports 80 deaths so far





China's government has confirmed 2744 cases of the virus with a death toll of 80. This is as of January 26.





Beijing today did say that they at 1 coronavirus death today (I guess that raises the total to 81 reported).

Singapore has confirmed it's for the case of the coronavirus. The US and Australia have also confirmed 5 cases. France confirmed the 1st 2 cases.