Some levels as testimony on CARES Act begins
Technical Analysis
Yellen and Powell testify on CARES Act
As Treasury Secretary Yellen and Fed Chair Powell begin their prepared remarks ahead of the Q&A, the following levels are trading in the market:
- S&P, 3940.12, -0.47 points
- Nasdaq, 13328.82, -48.71 points
- Dow, 32707.51, -23.69 points
US Debt:
- 2 year, 0.147%, unchanged
- 10 year, 1.6488%, -4.5 basis points
- 30 year, 2.357%, -4.08 basis points
Gold, $1728.28, $-10.75
Currency Pairs:
- EURUSD, 1.1867
- USDJPY, 108.66
- GBPUSD, 1.3784
- USDCHF, 0.9331
- USDCAD, 1.2558
- AUDUSD, 0.7672
- NZDUSD, 0.7028