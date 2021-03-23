Some levels as testimony on CARES Act begins

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

Yellen and Powell testify on CARES Act

As Treasury Secretary Yellen and Fed Chair Powell begin their prepared remarks ahead of the Q&A, the following levels are trading in the market:

  • S&P, 3940.12, -0.47 points
  • Nasdaq, 13328.82, -48.71 points
  • Dow, 32707.51, -23.69 points
US Debt:
  • 2 year, 0.147%, unchanged
  • 10 year, 1.6488%, -4.5 basis points
  • 30 year, 2.357%, -4.08 basis points
Gold, $1728.28, $-10.75

Currency Pairs:
  • EURUSD, 1.1867
  • USDJPY, 108.66
  • GBPUSD, 1.3784
  • USDCHF, 0.9331
  • USDCAD, 1.2558
  • AUDUSD, 0.7672
  • NZDUSD, 0.7028

