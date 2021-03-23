Some levels as testimony on CARES Act begins

Yellen and Powell testify on CARES Act

As Treasury Secretary Yellen and Fed Chair Powell begin their prepared remarks ahead of the Q&A, the following levels are trading in the market:







S&P, 3940.12, -0.47 points

Nasdaq, 13328.82, -48.71 points

Dow, 32707.51, -23.69 points US Debt:

2 year, 0.147%, unchanged

10 year, 1.6488%, -4.5 basis points

30 year, 2.357%, -4.08 basis points Gold, $1728.28, $-10.75





Currency Pairs: