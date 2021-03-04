Some levels at the start of the Powell testimony

US indices:



S&P index 3841.84, +22.12 points



NASDAQ index 13033.12, +35.37 points



Dow industrial average 31450.01, +180 points



2 year yield 0.1388%



5 year yield 0.7173%



10 year yield 1.476%



30 year yield 2.254%



Spot gold, $1717.67, +$6.44 or 0.38%



Spot silver $26.21, +$0.12 or +0.46%

WTI crude oil futures plus $3.47 or 5.66% at $64.75



EURUSD, 1.2046

GBPUSD, 1.4002

USDJPY 107.60

USDCHF 0.9253

USDCAD, 1.2583

AUDUSD, 0.7810

NZDUSD 0.7267

