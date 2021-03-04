Some levels at the start of the Powell testimony

Author: Greg Michalowski | feds-powell

A snapshot of some key market levels as Powell started his interview

US indices:
  • S&P index 3841.84, +22.12 points
  • NASDAQ index 13033.12, +35.37 points
  • Dow industrial average 31450.01, +180 points
US interest rates
  • 2 year yield 0.1388%
  • 5 year yield 0.7173%
  • 10 year yield 1.476%
  • 30 year yield 2.254%
US commodities
  • Spot gold, $1717.67, +$6.44 or 0.38%
  • Spot silver $26.21, +$0.12 or +0.46%
  • WTI crude oil futures plus $3.47 or 5.66% at $64.75
Major currencies vs. the US dollar
  • EURUSD, 1.2046
  • GBPUSD, 1.4002
  • USDJPY 107.60
  • USDCHF 0.9253
  • USDCAD, 1.2583
  • AUDUSD, 0.7810
  • NZDUSD 0.7267

