Some levels at the start of the Powell testimony
Technical Analysis
A snapshot of some key market levels as Powell started his interview
US indices:
- S&P index 3841.84, +22.12 points
- NASDAQ index 13033.12, +35.37 points
- Dow industrial average 31450.01, +180 points
- 2 year yield 0.1388%
- 5 year yield 0.7173%
- 10 year yield 1.476%
- 30 year yield 2.254%
- Spot gold, $1717.67, +$6.44 or 0.38%
- Spot silver $26.21, +$0.12 or +0.46%
- WTI crude oil futures plus $3.47 or 5.66% at $64.75
- EURUSD, 1.2046
- GBPUSD, 1.4002
- USDJPY 107.60
- USDCHF 0.9253
- USDCAD, 1.2583
- AUDUSD, 0.7810
- NZDUSD 0.7267