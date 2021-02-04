Sometimes the simple chart is the best one

USD/JPY breaks the trend line and rallies for 7 days





This is a great chart for a Technical Analysis 101 class. Just draw a trendline and buy a break. USD/JPY is now up 7 days in a row.





It's stalling ahead of the November highs so that's a level to watch.





Beyond that, keep an eye on yields. There's lot of talk about the move higher in US Treasury yields but 10s are flat today. Right now it's a retracement, to make it into a sustainable move, we'll need to see a sustained rise in yields.

