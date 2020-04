The S&P 500 is at the lows of the day





The 38.2% retracement held at the start of the week and that's the dominant feature on the chart. As for support, the weekly low of 2447 is about 1% away and will be the spot to watch if declines accelerate.



Stocks have finished lower and near the lows of the day in the past two Fridays but there was a huge rally three weeks ago.