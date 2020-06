S&P 500 down 27 points





US stock losses are accelerating and the S&P 500 has fallen below yesterday's post-opening low of 3098.





That puts it into a bit of a gap that extends to 3081. Friday's non-farm payrolls report is sure to be ugly. The market has brushed off jobs worries for three months now but can it swallow 8m job losses and 20% unemployment?