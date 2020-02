S&P 500 falls 4%

The S&P 500 was briefly down more than 4% as it touched 2855. That's a level I've been highlighting today because it's the October low.





Technicals are critical in a market like this because the fear is overwhelming and the obvious spots are where everyone is managing risk. After hitting the line, the index has bounced 15 points.





US stocks are now down 15% in just seven days.