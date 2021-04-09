S&P and Dow close at record levels again

The major indices also closed higher for the week with the NASDAQ index leading the charge at up 3.12%.

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index +31.58 points or 0.77% at 4128.75. The high reached 4129.48 which is the all time high for the pair.



Nasdaq +70.878 points or 0.51% at 13900.18. The all-time high price is at 14175.12. The index is 275 points from the all time high putting the index about 1.9% from the all time high

Dow rose 298.68 points or 0.89% at 33801.25. That was just off the high for the week at 33810.87 (which is also the all time high).

For the week, the Nasdaq led. The Dow lagged but was still higher. The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks fell -0.56%. The Nasdaq was up 3.12%.





Helping in the US was lower /steady rates despite the rise in rates today. Below are the changes for the week. The largest decline was in the 5 year sector with a decline of 11.59 basis points. The 10 year is down -6.49 basis points (rates are up about 4 bps today). Next week the US treasury will be auctioning of reopened 3, 10 and 30 year issues.













In Europe, the UK FTSE 100 was up 3.01% leading the charge there. The Australia S&P ASX also rose 3.01% this week.





Year to date,

Dow is up 10.44%

S&P is up 9.92%

Nasdaq is up 7.85% Canada's S&P/TSX Composite is up 10.21%.





In Europe, the France's CAC is up 11.13% and the German Dax is up 11.05%.







