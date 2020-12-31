S&P and Dow close at record levels at year end

Nasdaq the big winner in 2020

The S&P and Dow are closing at record levels at the year end.

The Nasdaq led the charge in 2020 with a gain of 43.64% That was the largest gain since 2009

S&P was up 16.26%. Since 2010 the S&P is up 240%

57% of the gain in the S&P was from Microsoft, Amazon and Apple

The Dow is closing up 7.25% after spending most of the year in the negative. It wasn't until the gap break higher on November 9th, that the index moved above and stayed above the closing level from 2019 at 28538.44. The Dow was down over -36% at the March low The final numbers today are showing:

S&P index rose 24.03 points or +0.64% to 3756.07



NASDAQ index rose 18.279 points or 0.14% at 12888.28



Dow industrial average rose 196.92 points or 0.65% to 30606.48



Some of the big gainers for the year include:

Nio, +1112.94%

Tesla, +743.03%

Zoom, +395.71%

Crowdstrike, +324.74%

Square, +247.89%

Chewy, +209.97

Nvidia, +121.93%

Paypal, +116.51%

Albemarle, +101.97%



AMD, +99.98%

US steel, +88.93%



Slack, +88.03%

Apple, +80.75%

First Solar, +76.77%

Amazon, +76.26% Some big losers for the year include:

United Airlines, -50.9%



Raytheon, -46.77%



Exxon Mobil, -46.03%



Schlumberger, -45.7%



American Airlines, -45.01%



Wells Fargo, -43.9%



Boeing, -34.29%



Walgreens, -32.36%



Delta Air Lines, -31.24%



Chevron, -29.92%



AT&T, -26.41%



Raytheon technologies, -24.12%



Citigroup, -22.82%



under armor, -22.42%



Boston Scientific -20.50%



Intel, -16.76%



General Dynamics, -15.61%



Southwest air, -13.65%

For the Dow 30, the biggest winners included:

Apple, +80.75%



Microsoft, +41.04%



Nike, +39.64%



Salesforce, +36.82%



Walt Disney, +25.27%



Home Depot, +21.63%



Walmart, +21.3%



Honeywell, +20.17%

The biggest losers from the Dow 30 include:

