S&P and Dow close higher for the 6th consecutive day
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ 7-day win streak broken todayThe S&P squeaked out a higher close. The Dow industrial average also closed higher. The gains for the day extended the up streak to 6 consecutive days. The NASDAQ index streak of 7 consecutive higher closes was broken as it fell close to 1% on the day.
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index rose 2.12 points or 0.06% to 3351.532
- NASDAQ index closed down 97.09 points or -0.87% to 11010.98
- Dow industrial average closed up 47.74 points or 0.17% to 27434.72
The Dow had his best week since June 5.. The S&P index at its best week since July 2.
For the week the major indices close higher with the Dow leading the way with a 3.81% increase.
The change for the 1st week of August is showing:
- S&P index, +2.45%
- NASDAQ index, +2.47%
- Dow industrial average +3.8%
Year-to-date, the Dow is within 3.87% of unchanged for the year.
- S&P index is up +3.73%
- NASDAQ index is up and oversized +22.72%
- Dow industrial average is down -3.87%
Winners today included:
- First Solar, +13.08%
- FedEx, +6.57%
- Marriott international, +3.77%
- Wells Fargo, +3.47%
- American Express, +3.46%
- Travelers, +3.17%
- Charles Schwab, +2.72%
- PNC financial, +2.58%
- General Dynamics, +2.57%
- Bank of America +2.47%
- Citigroup, +2.42%
- Raytheon technologies, +2.29%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.2%
- Berkshire Hathaway, +2.11%. Berkshire Hathaway will announce their earnings tomorrow
Big decliners today included:
- Tencent, -7.36%
- Lyft, -6.65%
- Uber, -5.21%
- AliBaba, -5.08%
- Slack, -3.76%
- Zoom, -3.55%
- Chewy, -3.23%
- Adobe, -3.19%
- Netflix, -2.77%
- PayPal, -2.63%
- Qualcomm, -2.53%
- Tesla, -2.44%
- Apple, -2.28%
European shares closed mixed led by the German DAX which rose by 0.66%. Spain's Ibex fell by -0.11%.
For the week, European shares closed higher led by the German DAX with a 2.94% day:
- German DAX, +2.94%
- France's CAC, +2.21%
- UK's FTSE 100, +2.28%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.06%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.22%