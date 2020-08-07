S&P and Dow close higher for the 6th consecutive day

A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index rose 2.12 points or 0.06% to 3351.532



NASDAQ index closed down 97.09 points or -0.87% to 11010.98



Dow industrial average closed up 47.74 points or 0.17% to 27434.72



The Dow had his best week since June 5.. The S&P index at its best week since July 2.







For the week the major indices close higher with the Dow leading the way with a 3.81% increase.







The change for the 1st week of August is showing:



S&P index, +2.45%



NASDAQ index, +2.47%



Dow industrial average +3.8%

Year-to-date, the Dow is within 3.87% of unchanged for the year.



S&P index is up +3.73%



NASDAQ index is up and oversized +22.72%



Dow industrial average is down -3.87%

Winners today included:



First Solar, +13.08%

FedEx, +6.57%

Marriott international, +3.77%



Wells Fargo, +3.47%

American Express, +3.46%

Travelers, +3.17%



Charles Schwab, +2.72%

PNC financial, +2.58%

General Dynamics, +2.57%

Bank of America +2.47%

Citigroup, +2.42%

Raytheon technologies, +2.29%



J.P. Morgan, +2.2%



Berkshire Hathaway, +2.11%. Berkshire Hathaway will announce their earnings tomorrow

Big decliners today included:



Tencent, -7.36%



Lyft, -6.65%



Uber, -5.21%



AliBaba, -5.08%



Slack, -3.76%



Zoom, -3.55%



Chewy, -3.23%



Adobe, -3.19%



Netflix, -2.77%



PayPal, -2.63%



Qualcomm, -2.53%



Tesla, -2.44%



Apple, -2.28%

European shares closed mixed led by the German DAX which rose by 0.66%. Spain's Ibex fell by -0.11%.



For the week, European shares closed higher led by the German DAX with a 2.94% day:

