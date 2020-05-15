S&P and Dow erase declines on better data.

Nasdaq still negative but most of losses have been recovered

THe major US stock indices have erased most of their losses after better data. Michigan consumer sentiment came in much better-than-expected at 73.7 vs. 68.0 estimate. That was also better than last month 71.8. The current conditions rose from last month to 83.0 from 74.3. The expectations was a lower than last month at 67.7 vs. 70.1 but higher than the estimate of 60.2.





Jolts job openings, although for the month of March were also better than expectations



Empire manufacturing, industrial production and capacity utilization also will better-than-expected (although still at depressed levels).







The S&P index moved up to a high of 2852.95. That took the index close to unchanged on the day.





THe Dow industrial average moved to 23653.01. Which took the index positive on the day.





The indices have dipped a little bit lower off the highs but still remain well above the session lows









