S&P and Dow erase yesterday's losses.
Technical Analysis
Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snap a two day losing streakThe S&P and Dow indices erased yesterday's losses. The Dow S&P and NASDAQ erased today losses. The Russell 2000 index also rose after declines over the last few days took the price 10% off its all-time high before rebounding.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 618.54 points or 1.82% at 34640.59
- S&P index rose 64.11 points or 1.42% of 4577.14
- NASDAQ index rose 127.28 points or 0.83% 1531.33
- Russell 2000 index rose 58.93 points or 2.74% at 2206.34