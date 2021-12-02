S&P and Dow erase yesterday's losses.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snap a two day losing streak

The S&P and Dow indices erased yesterday's losses. The Dow S&P and NASDAQ erased today losses. The Russell 2000 index also rose after declines over the last few days took the price 10% off its all-time high before rebounding.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 618.54 points or 1.82% at 34640.59
  • S&P index rose 64.11 points or 1.42% of 4577.14
  • NASDAQ index rose 127.28 points or 0.83% 1531.33
  • Russell 2000 index rose 58.93 points or 2.74% at 2206.34

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose