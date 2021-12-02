S&P and Dow erase yesterday's losses.

Dow, S&P and NASDAQ snap a two day losing streak





The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 618.54 points or 1.82% at 34640.59



S&P index rose 64.11 points or 1.42% of 4577.14



NASDAQ index rose 127.28 points or 0.83% 1531.33



Russell 2000 index rose 58.93 points or 2.74% at 2206.34



The S&P and Dow indices erased yesterday's losses. The Dow S&P and NASDAQ erased today losses. The Russell 2000 index also rose after declines over the last few days took the price 10% off its all-time high before rebounding.