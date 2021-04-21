S&P and Dow industrial average move back into positive territory

NASDAQ index trims its losses

The major stock indices have recovered off of lower levels. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are now higher on the day. The NASDAQ index is still marginally lower but has recovered much of its earlier declines.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index up 7.3 points or 0.18% at 4142.14
  • NASDAQ index my the .5 points or -0.06% of 13778
  • Dow +113 points or 0.34% at 33932
Crude oil is also off its low levels. It still remains down on the day at $-0.85 or -1.37% at $61.82. It's low price reached $60.86.

US yields are modestly lower with the 10 year yield down -0.3 basis points
