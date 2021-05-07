S&P and Dow trade at new record highs

Nasdaq trades to session highs





The new all-time high for the S&P is up at 4235.47. That took out the previous all-time high at 4216.10. The Dow took out the high reached yesterday at 34561 area.







Yields are moving back down with the 10 year yield down -4.7 basis points at 1.5223%. The low yield reach 1.4643% shortly after the jobs report.

Gold is back higher and trades up $24.92 at $1840.40. The high price reached $1843.43



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The USD is moving back to the downside in reaction to the run back higher in stocks as traders react to lower yields and also moved back into "risk on" (for now at least).

The S&P and Dow industrial average are trading at new record highs. The NASDAQ index is still off its all time high at 14211.57. It currently trades at 13815.85.